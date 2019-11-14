Excimer Laser Trabeculostomy (ELT) is an implant-free European Conformity (CE) certified microinvasive glaucoma surgery

Image: ELT Sight acquires MLase’s Excimer ophthalmic laser system. Photo: Courtesy of Hebi B. from Pixabay.

Laser systems manufacturer ELT Sight has acquired the Intellectual Property (IP) and assets of MLase’s excimer ophthalmic laser system for glaucoma surgery, for an undisclosed amount.

Established in December 2007, in Germany, MLase is a global supplier of UV-light medical and industrial products, including high-quality laser and light systems.

ELT Sight chief executive officer Elliott Friedman said: “There is a growing need for new solutions to address glaucoma, a global health challenge expected to affect 80 million people worldwide in 2020.

“Clinical studies in Europe have demonstrated that the ExTra ELT Laser system offers patients with glaucoma an implant-free choice to lower eye pressure. Our hope is to simultaneously ramp up marketing activities in Europe while conducting clinical trials in the United States early next year.”

ELT Sight was a spin-out company of MLase

ELT Sight said that the current treatment options for Glaucoma, the third leading cause of blindness across the world, include daily eye drops, invasive shunts and stents, which turn out to be ineffective for patients and providers.

Its Excimer Laser Trabeculostomy (ELT) is an implant-free European Conformity (CE) certified microinvasive glaucoma surgery. ELT has secured the CE certification in 2014 and was first used clinically in Europe in 1997.

In addition, the procedure has demonstrated superior results and a favourable safety profile in European studies with reduced intraocular pressure (IOP) and decreased medication use.

MLase has been manufacturing ExTra ELT Laser system and disposable applicators for implant-free, microinvasive glaucoma surgery.

With the acquisition, ELT Sight intends to expand its European marketing activities and begin US clinical studies in early 2020, following a regulatory-approved pathway for ExTra ELT.

Friedman added: “MLase has an excellent reputation for developing and manufacturing innovative laser systems, and we look forward to collaborating with them as we focus on making this system available to the millions of patients affected by glaucoma worldwide.”