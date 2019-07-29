Ra Medical Systems has launched the Pharos, the optimized, next generation of Pharos excimer lasers for faster treatments for psoriasis, vitiligo, and atopic dermatitis.

Ra Medical said that the Pharos has been designed as a new ergonomic handpiece for operator comfort and greater treatment site visibility, to extended peak performance and enhance physician and patient experience.

New York and New Jersey skin laser & surgery specialists director dermatologic laser expert Goldberg said: “Pharos has added significant value to my dermatology practice by quickly and painlessly treating stubborn conditions: psoriasis, vitiligo, and atopic dermatitis.

“Faster treatments from the optimized Pharos laser will increase patient satisfaction and motivate patients to complete the full treatment regimen to achieve the best possible outcomes.”

According to the company psoriasis1, vitiligo2, and atopic dermatitis3 together affect more than 25 million people in the US, and its device Pharos has been treating these conditions since 15 years, with a user-cantered design.

In addition, Pharos marks the only excimer laser designed to integrate adjustable aiming and laser beams for delivery of precise targeted treatments and sparing healthy tissue.

Ra Medical Systems CEO Dean Irwin said: “The optimized Pharos is a next generation laser that delivers what dermatologists have been asking for: faster treatments for psoriasis, vitiligo, and atopic dermatitis and an upgraded user and patient experience.”

Ra Medical said that the laser holds a small footprint, which enables it to fit into any treatment room and save the floor space.

The Pharos device is showcased at the 2019 American Academy of Dermatology Summer Meeting, at the Hilton Midtown in New York.

Ra Medical said that it is engaged in developing and marketing innovative excimer laser systems for the treatment of vascular and dermatologic diseases, and has launched DABRA in 2017 for treatment of blockages, and Pharos in 2004, for the treatment of dermatological disorders.

In addition, the DABRA and Pharos are based on its core excimer laser technology platform that includes 308nm UVB wavelength light, which is set to increases T-cell apoptosis, and produce a useful, targeted immunosuppressive effect.