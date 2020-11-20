Lilly will commercialise an insulin delivery system, which features an insulin pump developed and manufactured by Ypsomed

Eli Lilly and Company's Corporate Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, US. (Credit: Momoneymoproblemz/Wikipedia.)

Eli Lilly has entered into a non-exclusive and global agreement with Ypsomed for the advancement of an automated insulin delivery system for people with diabetes.

As per terms of the deal, Lilly will commercialise the system, which is currently under development. The system will feature an insulin pump developed and manufactured by Ypsomed.

The pump, which is available in 21 countries as the mylife YpsoPum, is small in size and features icon-based touch screen.

Under the partnership, Lilly will be responsible for the commercialisation of the insulin pump version, along with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) and automated insulin delivery technology in the US and Europe.

Ypsomed seeks FDA approval for mylife YpsoPump

In 2022, Ypsomed intends to submit an application with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to secure approval for mylife YpsoPump for use in automated insulin delivery.

Upon approval, Lilly will own exclusive rights to commercialise the pump in the US.

Lilly connected care and insulins product development vice president Marie Schiller said: “Lilly is committed to delivering solutions that meet the needs of the diabetes community and providing more options to help them manage their diabetes.

“People who use insulin, along with their healthcare providers, need simple, effective tools that lead to improved outcomes, and Ypsomed is developing an automated insulin delivery system with several exciting features that can help meet that need.”

With headquarters in Burgdorf, Switzerland, Ypsomed is a major developer and manufacturer of injection and infusion systems for self-medication.

In December 2019, Lilly signed a global commercialisation agreement DexCom, to integrate the latter’s products into its under-development personalised diabetes management system, to advance the treatment of diabetes.