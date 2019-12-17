Lilly’s agreement with Dexcom is aimed at developing a complete diabetes management system that integrates connected insulin delivery devices, software and analysis

Image: Eli Lilly and Company's Corporate Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, US. Photo: Courtesy of Momoneymoproblemz/Wikipedia.

Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) has signed a global commercialisation agreement DexCom, to integrate the latter’s products into its under-development personalised diabetes management system, to advance the treatment of diabetes.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly will use Dexcom’s pen and pump-based continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices, designed for diabetes management.

Lilly diabetes connected care and insulins senior vice president Mike Mason said: “Even with all of the advances in diabetes technology, insulin therapy is still overwhelming and complex. We’re excited to include Dexcom’s technology in the solutions we deliver to people with diabetes to help improve health outcomes by delivering actionable insights in one connected system.

“As we integrate our expertise and insights with those from our partners, like Dexcom, we are aiming to not only transform the way we develop and deliver medicine, but to transform how people manage their diabetes.”

The personalised diabetes management system will include pen and pump-based platforms

Lilly said that its agreement with Dexcom is aimed at developing a complete system that integrates connected insulin delivery devices, software and analysis, to provide diabetes patients and their healthcare providers with personalised information and guidance.

The pen-based platform is intended to integrate personalised data from a prefilled, disposable insulin pen with data from glucose-sensing technologies into a compatible software application.

The pump-based platform is a hybrid closed loop system, intended to use integrated devices, including insulin pump, continuous glucose monitor and a dedicated handheld controller or smartphone application for controlling the system, to automate insulin dosing.

Dexcom develops and markets CGM products and tools for adult and paediatric people to help them better manage their diabetes.

Dexcom executive vice president and chief commercial officer Rick Doubleday said: “CGMs provide people with diabetes and their healthcare team with important real-time data that can help alleviate the burden of diabetes management, including overall glucose level trends and information on time spent in target blood glucose range.

“We’re looking forward to expanding our collaboration with Lilly as we integrate our technology into their system and believe it will help reduce some of the complexity that can come from managing diabetes every day.”