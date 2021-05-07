The collaboration will help boost connected solutions and streamline care for people living with diabetes in markets outside of the US

Eli Lilly’s Corporate Centre in Indianapolis, Indiana, US. (Credit: Momoneymoproblemz/Wikipedia)

US-based drugmaker Eli Lilly has collaborated with diabetes technology firms to integrate connected insulin pen solutions for people with diabetes.

The company has entered into strategic international agreements with four companies that include DexCom, Glooko, myDiabby Healthcare and Roche.

Advanced diabetes management platforms offered by the four firms are said to provide compatibility with Lilly’s Tempo Pen and Tempo Smart Button to support people with diabetes.

Through the collaboration, the companies aim to boost connected solutions and streamline care for people living with diabetes in markets outside of the US.

Lilly connected care and insulins product development vice president Marie Schiller said: “Insulin dose logging is often an incomplete piece of the diabetes management puzzle for people who use insulin pens and manually track their doses.

“By integrating data from the connected insulin pen solutions into widely used compatible software, including potential future collaborations, we aim to support improved decision-making for people with diabetes and their healthcare providers with accurate, real-time data collection.”

Lilly’s Tempo Pen is approved in various global markets, while Tempo Smart Button is currently under late-stage development and pending CE mark.

The Tempo Pen is a modified version of Lilly’s existing prefilled and disposable insulin pen, which is attached with the Tempo Smart Button.

Lilly is expected to secure CE mark for the Tempo Smart Button by the end of this year and plans to introduce the Tempo Pen and Tempo Smart Button in various international markets following the approval.

The collaboration is expected to facilitate the integration of personalised data and actionable insights, by pairing the Tempo Smart Button with software and medical devices provided by Dexcom, Glooko, myDiabby Healthcare and Roche, with its mySugr app.

In February this year, Welldoc signed a collaboration and licencing agreement with Eli Lilly to incorporate its software into Lilly’s connected insulin solutions, which are currently under development.