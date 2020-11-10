The company's FDA approved AI analysis algorithms will detect abnormalities in heart rhythm and structural heart disease

3M Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope with Eko software. (Credit: Business Wire.)

Eko, a digital health company, has received $65m in Series C funding led by Highland Capital Partners and Questa Capital to expand the in-clinic use of its cardiopulmonary platform.

The funding has also saw the participation of Artis Ventures, DigiTx Partners, NTTVC, 3M Ventures, and other new and existing investors.

With the new funding, Eko intends to expand the in-clinic use of its telehealth platform and AI algorithms for disease screening, and at-home monitoring for cardiopulmonary patients.

Eko CEO and co-founder Connor Landgraf said: “We are thrilled that our new investors have joined our journey and our existing investors have reaffirmed their support for Eko.

“The explosion in demand for virtual cardiac and pulmonary care has driven Eko’s rapid expansion at thousands of hospitals and healthcare facilities, and we are excited for how this funding will accelerate the growth of our cardiopulmonary platform.”

New investment builds on Eko’s partnerships and FDA approvals

Eko is focused on improving heart and lung care for patients by combining advanced sensors, digital technology, and novel AI algorithms.

The company has modernised the stethoscope to introduce the first combined handheld digital stethoscope and electrocardiogram (ECG).

Eko said that its FDA approved AI analysis algorithms will detect abnormalities in heart rhythm and structural heart disease, and intends to make AI analysis as standard for every physical exam.

The current funding builds on the company’s collaborations with AstraZeneca and 3M, and FDA approval of its AI suite and launch of its telehealth platform.

In October, 3M and Eko have partnered to launch 3M Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope, which combines 3M’s Littmann stethoscope technology with Eko’s advanced digital solutions.

Highland Capital Partners principal Rob Toews said: “The massive market need for telehealth is not going away. Regulatory and reimbursement changes have been underway to support this growth.

“Eko is uniquely positioned in this space because their technology addresses crucial clinical needs that other companies cannot satisfy, and Eko’s platform is very easy to deploy and scale. We are excited to partner with Eko in this next phase of their growth.”