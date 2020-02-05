mediQuo will soon launch its mediQuo PRO app, which will allow doctors and health professionals to manage consultations online for both their own patients as well as for the users of the app

Guillem Serra (left) and Bruno Cuevas (right) (Credit: PRNewswire / MediQuo)

mediQuo, the leading eHealth app in Spain and Latin America, secured an investment of 2 million euros at the beginning of January 2020, from several renowned investors from the health sector as well as from various Venture Capital investors and Family Offices, with a track record in the digital health space. All existing investors have joined the round.

With the new funding round, which includes all current shareholders, mediQuo can continue its momentum as the leading company in the Spanish medical startup sector.

mediQuo also announces an exciting addition to its management team. Bruno Cuevas will join the company as Co-CEO, along with founder and Co-CEO Dr Guillem Serra. Bruno is the former Vice President of Global Markets at Adevinta/Schibsted, a global group of leading online marketplaces, where he was responsible for an international portfolio of operations in Europe, Asia, Latin America and North Africa. He has also been board member in numerous international marketplaces, including Schibsted Spain (Fotocasa, Infojobs, Milanuncios, coches.net, etc.). Before Adevinta, he worked at Groupon and in strategy consulting.

mediQuo will soon launch its mediQuo PRO app, which will allow doctors and health professionals to manage consultations online for both their own patients as well as for the users of the app. This is in compliance with the European GDPR regulation at all times, thus reinforcing patient and doctor confidentiality. With the launch of mediQuo PRO the company aims to reach a total of 14,000 health professionals and to be able to manage 1.5 million patient consultations within the next 15 months.

mediQuo founder Dr Guillem Serra says: “The recent funding round and the launch of the new app are major boosts to the growth of the platform and to fulfill our purpose to foster the digitization of medicine and healthcare. We are happy to have Bruno Cuevas, joining the team. With his proven track record developing and managing international marketplaces, we are going to take a giant step forward.”

Bruno Cuevas says: “mediQuo wants to change the way in which patients interact with health professionals, thus improving people’s lives. We have a great team, the required technology, knowledge of the health arena as well as of how to operate marketplaces, and the support of renowned investors within the sector. Our ambition is as great as the company’s potential, and with this funding round we have set out to deeply change the health sector – to place a hospital in each person’s pocket.”

This Spanish startup was founded by Guillem Serra, a medical doctor, mathematician, founder and investor in multiple startups, together with Albert Castells and José López, also founders of iSalud.com. Since its launch 2 years ago, mediQuo has received 4 million euros in funding. Its app has been installed by nearly 600,000 users and has been able to manage nearly one million medical consultations, multiplying by 10 the sale of premium subscriptions over the last year.

Source: Company Press Release