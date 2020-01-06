The new intelligent device includes an advanced cooling technology that targets the root cause of sleeplessness

The new wearable sleep device with an advanced cooling technology to address sleeplessness. Credit: Ebb Therapeutics Inc / PRNewsFoto.

Sleep tech company Ebb Therapeutics is set to introduce a new wearable sleep device with advanced cooling technology.

The company has developed the new wearable technology to address the issue of sleeplessness.

Ebb Therapeutics founder and chief medical officer Dr Eric Nofzinger assessed the brain mechanisms of healthy sleep for around 35 years.

According to various studies, a decrease in metabolic activity in the frontal cortex (the thinking part of the brain) is important to the restorative properties of sleep.

The higher-than-normal activity when the body is at rest may result in hyperarousal, which is linked with clinical complaints of not being able to switch off one’s mind when trying to sleep.

Nofzinger has discovered that cooling of the forehead can lead to a reduction in brain activity and relaxation of the mind.

Sleep solution from Ebb Therapeutics features PrecisionCool technology

Ebb is claimed to be the first and only sleep solution that uses precise cooling known as PrecisionCool technology to minimise metabolic activity in the frontal cortex.

A scientifically-engineered and fluid-filled headband softly binds around the head and cools the forehead with the support of an intelligent cooling algorithm. It will help maintain an optimal temperature range over the course of the night.

With a drop in brain activity, the mind calms and the user will go into a deeper and restorative sleep.

In 2016, the company secured $38m series B financing under the round led by KKR & Co. The other investors in the round include Versant Ventures, Arboretum Ventures, and Partner Ventures.

The company will present the new wearable technology at the CES 2020 event, which will take place from 7 to 10 January in Las Vegas.

Ebb Therapeutics CEO Eduard Roosli said: “At CES, we are introducing technology that is truly first-of-its-kind. As consumers, finding a solution for any issue concerning health can be both emotional and overwhelming.”

In September 2019, Royal Philips commercially introduced NightBalance prescription sleep position therapy device for patients with positional obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).