The acquisition of Em-tec will allow Dover to expand its portfolio of flow control technologies with flow rate sensors

Em-tec will be included in the PSG business unit within Dover’s pumps and process solutions segment. (Credit: Pixabay/Adam Radosavljevic)

Diversified global manufacturer Dover has agreed to acquire German flow measurement devices provider Em-tec for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Finning, Em-tec designs and manufactures flow measurement devices, which can be used in a range of medical and biopharmaceutical applications.

Using the ultrasound transit-time principle, Em-tec develops non-invasive flow measurement solutions. It provides systems and components for medical and non-medical applications.

Em-tec’s flow measurement equipment is suitable for use in cardiac, vascular and transplant surgery, dialysis and life support procedures

Em-tec has expertise in the manufacturing of advanced flow measurement equipment that is suitable for use in cardiac, vascular and transplant surgery, dialysis, and life support procedures.

The equipment can also be used in automated bioprocess monitoring, and laboratory and industrial processes where flexible tubing is applied.

The acquisition of Em-tec will allow Dover to expand its portfolio of flow control technologies with flow rate sensors, in addition to enhancing its biopharma and other hygienic applications.

Subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020.

Upon completion of the deal, Em-tec will be included in the PSG business unit within Dover’s pumps and process solutions segment.

Dover president and CEO Richard Tobin said: “We are excited to bring together Em-tec’s flow measurement devices and PSG’s Quattroflow pump technology to expand our offering to our customers in biopharma and medical applications.

“This transaction is another step in advancing Dover’s strategy of enhancing the quality of our portfolio with attractive bolt-on acquisitions that offer profitable growth runway and create value for our shareholders.”

In January, 3B Scientific, a company of J.H. Whitney Capital Partners, agreed to acquire iSimulate, a provider of clinical education technology and smart medical simulation solutions, for undisclosed amount.