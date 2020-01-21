iSimulate will continue its operations from Canberra in Australia and Albany in New York, US, after the completion of the transaction

iSimulate was founded by Peter McKie and Anthony Lewis in 2011. (Credit: Pixabay/Adam Radosavljevic)

3B Scientific, a company of J.H. Whitney Capital Partners, has agreed to acquire iSimulate, a provider of clinical education technology and smart medical simulation solutions, for undisclosed amount.

iSimulate was founded by Peter McKie and Anthony Lewis in 2011 to provide simulation tools.

3B Scientific CEO Todd Murray said: “iSimulate has revolutionized simulation training in healthcare through its creative simulation solutions including ALSi, REALITi, CTGi and AURiS. We are extremely excited to further develop the 3B Scientific platform and add the great products and people of iSimulate to our company.

“Our 3B Scientific global distribution footprint including fourteen commercial locations is uniquely positioned to further support and accelerate the growth of iSimulate products worldwide.”

iSimulate offers clinical education technology and smart simulation solutions

Under the terms of the transaction agreement, iSimulate will continue its operations from Canberra, Australia and Albany, New York, after the transaction is closed.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.

In addition, iSimulate CEO Peter McKie, Medical Director Anthony Lewis and Americas president Bobby Syed will continue working in the company.

iSimulate CEO Peter McKie said: “We are proud of the progress we have made with our company and Anthony, Bobby and I decided that the 3B Scientific team would be the best partner for us to expand and grow the business in the years to come.

“We are excited for the next step in our journey and appreciate the support from our customers worldwide. We look forward to working closely with Todd and his team.”

Founded in 1948 in Hamburg, Germany, 3B Scientific is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of anatomical models and medical simulation products for healthcare and patient education.

In July last year, the company had announced the acquisition of Excellus Technologies dba Cardionics, a major in Auscultation Simulation products.