Image: The new service enables healthcare providers access to IHS's high quality of care and best patient experience. Photo: Courtesy of Royal Solutions Group.

Imaging Healthcare Specialists (IHS) extends Quality Patient Care and Operational Excellence by launching Imaging Block Lease Managed Services. The new block lease service enables Healthcare Providers access to IHS’s high quality of care and best patient experience as a bundled solution. The block lease managed service engages patients throughout the imaging encounter with Royal Enterprise Care Management™, a best-practice solution tailored to deliver the highest quality imaging workflows available in the industry.

Royal Kiosks for Schedulers, Royal Kiosks™ for Patients, Royal Kiosks for Technologists, Royal Alerts, Royal Patient Portal and RoyalPay provide a completely automated scheduling and registration process and creates a true paperless environment. Patients and IHS staff now have access to highly accurate estimates prior to being seen, creating price transparency earlier in the process. The solution promotes real-time clinical screening of a patient’s order and scheduling information, quality controls of on-site workflows, and delivers access to test results and images to complete the unified patient experience. The Royal Care Management philosophy extends cleanly into the technologists’ and clinicians’ workflows, furthering the electronic patient engagement strategy by carefully raising point-of-care warnings throughout the check-out process.

“The best outcome for the patient happens when the doctors, the staff and the systems all come together in the most efficient capture and use of information. The simplicity of using Royal Enterprise Care Management enables our doctors and staff to focus on the patient and on achieving the best outcome for the patient,” says Ken Brande, Director of Enterprise Technology for Imaging Healthcare Specialists.

“Enterprise Care Management from Royal Solutions offers a suite of complimentary functionality that is allowing IHS’s Imaging Block Lease Services to maximize its technology vision to improve patient access, offer premium referring physician services, and address long standing inefficiencies in scheduling along with technologist and medical records workflows,” explains Royal’s CEO Peter Nassif. “Approaching the project in a highly collaborative manner, the teams from Royal and IHS were able to deliver on a solution that realizes improved care quality and efficiency gains in every aspect of the value stream, and did so in less than 75 days from project kickoff to go-live.”

