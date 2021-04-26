MedShape, established in 2005, offers advanced surgical solutions for foot and ankle surgeons

Colfax subsidiary DJO has completed the acquisition of orthopaedic medical device company MedShape for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 2005, MedShape offers advanced surgical solutions for foot and ankle surgeons.

The company uses its patented superelastic nickel titanium (NiTiNOL) shape memory alloy and shape memory polymer technologies to develop surgical solutions.

The acquired business’ portfolio consists of advanced devices for fracture fixation, joint fusion and soft tissue injury repair. The products use biomaterial technologies designed to enhance patient outcomes.

NiTiNOL’s superelastic properties are said to be leveraged to design devices, which participate and respond to changes at the surgical site such as bone resorption, maintaining compression and bony apposition throughout healing.

DJO CEO Brady Shirley said: “Based on our long-term success and deep relationships in both our Prevention & Recovery and Recon segments, we made a strategic decision to meaningfully expand into the fast-growing Foot and Ankle market.

“We believe our acquisitions of STAR, Trilliant Surgical, and now MedShape have created a strong position in the space and will create a rapid growth platform.”

In 2011, MedShape introduced its DynaNail TTC fusion system that demonstrated decreased failure rates and improved fusion times with the support of NiTiNOL technology compared to static solutions.

MedShape products are also believed to open a new market entry for a suite of surgical solutions, which actively participate in the bone healing process. The product line also allows to create new options for self-adapting foot and ankle implants.

MedShape co-founder Dr Ken Gall said: “We are excited to continue developing and integrating this breakthrough science to expand into other areas of orthopedics leveraging DJO’s market leadership, patient outcome focus and commitment to product innovation.”

In January this year, DJO acquired foot and ankle orthopaedic implants provider Trilliant Surgical.