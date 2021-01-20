The acquisition will help DJO to focus more on expanding into the $1bn US foot and ankle market

DJO has acquired foot and ankle orthopaedic implants provider Trilliant Surgical. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Medical technologies provider DJO has acquired foot and ankle orthopaedic implants provider Trilliant Surgical for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition of Trilliant Surgical’s product technologies and clinical efficacy will help DJO to focus more on expanding into the $1bn US foot and ankle market.

Established in 2007, Trilliant Surgical mainly focuses on the developing and manufacturing of novel products to advance foot and ankle surgery.

Trilliant Surgical is said to be the only provider of the new Arsenal foot plating system, in addition to offering a range of product portfolio for foot recon/fixation procedures.

The Arsenal system, which can address multiple mid and hind-foot procedures, will also be extended to the ankle. It is believed to hold the potential to achieve significant additional penetration of medical procedures.

At present, Trilliant provides more than 15 product lines for forefoot, midfoot, rearfoot, and ankle procedures.

Trilliant Surgical offers small bone implants to foot and ankle surgeons for elective and trauma procedures.

Last year, DJO acquired the Scandinavian total ankle replacement (STAR) system, which is claimed to have a significant position in the global ankle arthroplasty market.

DJO CEO Brady Shirley said: “Trilliant’s market-leading portfolio of foot and ankle solutions complements our acquisition of the STAR system and creates a dedicated foot and ankle business that significantly expands our mission of Powering Motion.

“We are committed to building our Reconstructive segment and believe that the foot and ankle space is a great fit for our focused innovation and solutions approach that has allowed DJO to be a growth leader in the upper extremity market for many years.”

In December 2020, DJO acquired US-based LiteCure, a provider of therapeutic laser technology for human and animal health.

DJO, a subsidiary of Colfax, develops and supplies medical devices for musculoskeletal health, joint reconstruction, vascular health, and pain management.