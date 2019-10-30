TroClose 1200 system is designed to place sutures to close the internal tissue layer at the start of the procedure and to anchor them in place throughout the surgery

Image: Gordian Surgical’s TroClose 1200 access-closure system for laparoscopic surgery. Photo: Courtesy of Gordian Surgical.

Gordian Surgical, a portfolio company of Trendlines Group, has secured $3m investment from a group of Chinese investors, American physicians, and current shareholders.

The medical devices firm was established in 2012 with investment and support from the Trendlines Group and the Israel Innovation Authority, and the new investment is aimed at commercialising its TroClose 1200 access-closure system for laparoscopic surgery.

Trendlines Chairman and CEO Todd Dollinger said: “We are very pleased with Gordian’s progress; having completed more than 3,000 cases, our focus is now on growth. We look forward to their expansion into additional markets, bringing a truly innovative solution to the laparoscopic surgery market.”

Gordian’s TroClose 1200 access-closure system for laparoscopic surgery

TroClose 1200 is a port access-closure system to offer a simple, secure, and safe solution to open and close the abdominal wall during minimally invasive laparoscopic procedures.

The system is designed to place sutures to close the internal tissue layer at the start of the procedure and to anchor them in place throughout the surgery. The internal incisions are closed upon extraction of the system at the end of the procedure.

Gordian Surgical said that its laparoscopic closure system is set to provide surgeons with a fast, easy to use alternative to manual suturing, which is often a time-consuming and difficult procedure and serves as an additional device for closure.

The company has secured FDA approval and CE-mark approval for its TroClose1200.

Furthermore, it signed a partnership agreement with B. Braun Surgical last year, for distribution of the device in Spain.

In October 2018, the company received $1.8m in the first tranche of fundraising.

Gordian Surgical CEO Zvi Pe’er said: “This investment will enable Gordian to expand its commercialization efforts. We are already selling in Europe, Latin and Central American and plan for penetration of the U.S. Currently, we are seeking additional distributors in Europe, Latin America and Asia.”