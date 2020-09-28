The study will assess the patients with Covid-related symptoms, which meet the CDC guidelines as assessed by a healthcare practitioner

The new research study is conducted in the City of San Antonio. (Credit: Pete Linforth from Pixabay)

Curative, a startup established for Covid-19 testing, has begun a research study to evaluate the efficacy of self-collected Covid-19 tests.

The new research study, which has been started in the City of San Antonio, intends to better understand how video-assisted self-collected oral swab samples and nasal swab samples compare to provider-collected nasal swab samples to identify Covid-19.

According to Curative, the self-collected samples enable to decrease dependence on the supply of personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves and lab coats, as well as avoid potential exposure of our doctors or nurses to novel coronavirus.

The study will evaluate the patients with Covid-related symptoms, which meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines as assessed by a healthcare practitioner.

Curative is engaged in expanding access to testing through next-generation testing with mobile vans and kiosks across Texas, including remote areas.

The startup also launched a new CLIA-certified laboratory facility in Pflugerville of Texas to boost both availability and processing capacity for the state by 10,000 tests per day by using its FDA authorised oral fluid Covid-19 test.

Curative is said to manage the country’s largest Covid-19 testing site in Los Angeles

Curative stated that it has tested more than four million samples across the US and tests about 70,000 samples per day. It is also said to manage the country’s largest Covid-19 testing site at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

Curative CEO Fred Turner said: Asymptomatic people living in the San Antonio area have an opportunity to make a real difference in the future of Covid-19 testing by participating in this study.

“The more we can use self-collected tests, we minimise resources required, expand testing capabilities, and ultimately track and treat as needed.”

Earlier this month, NOWDiagnostics collaborated with the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for the development of a rapid Covid-19 antibody test.