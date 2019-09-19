The Oro lateral plate system is a lumbar supplemental fixation device that offers temporary stability until fusion is achieved

CoreLink Oro lateral plate system to treat patients suffering from spinal conditions (Credit: CoreLink, LLC)

Spinal implant systems producer CoreLink has introduced the Oro lateral plate system for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal conditions.

The Oro lateral plate system has been developed to treat patients suffering from degenerative disk disease, spondylolisthesis, trauma, and spinal deformities.

CoreLink Oro lateral plate system details

CoreLink Oro, which already secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is claimed to be the only lateral plating system that can be used as supplemental fixation in various scenarios to facilitate optional permanent connection to the company’s CoreLink CL5 or F3D Lateral interbodies.

CoreLink has designed the Oro lumbar supplemental fixation device to offer temporary stability until fusion is achieved.

The low-profile plate can be connected to CoreLink’s CL5 PEEK or F3D lateral interbodies at one or two contiguous levels to avoid additional lumbar fixation such as pedicle screws.

The F3D implants are said to leverage the firm’s Mimetic Metal technology, an advanced titanium alloy 3D printing process that mimics major characteristics of natural bone.

Mimetic Metal offers an optimal balance between biomechanical performance and imaging characteristics with a trabecular structure of interconnected pores and directional lattice perimeter for anisotropic load sharing.

CoreLink will showcase the new lateral plate system at this year’s North American Spine Society’s annual meeting in Chicago, which will take place from 25 to 28 September.

CoreLink CEO Jay Bartling said: “With our continued focus on innovation, this new lateral plate system is the next phase of our lateral offerings and is designed to be tailored to each patient’s needs.

“This is our third lateral product launch this year, and we are continuing to invest heavily in the lateral procedure via both new product development and surgeon training. Our customers have been impressed by our new training facility and are excited about the additional lateral products in our pipeline.”

In September 2018, CoreLink Surgical secured 510(k) clearance from the FDA or it’s M3 stand-alone anterior lumbar (ALIF) system.