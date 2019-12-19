IntraFuse provides intramedullary implants for the minimally invasive repair of fractures

Image: Conventus Orthopaedics has acquired all assets of IntraFuse. Photo: courtesy of Akshay93 from Pixabay.

Medical device company Conventus Orthopaedics has purchased all the assets of IntraFuse for an undisclosed sum.

IntraFuse, a portfolio company of Surgical Frontiers, has developed advanced intramedullary implants for the minimally invasive repair of fractures, including fibula fractures.

The acquisition of IntraFuse is part of Conventus’ expansion plans to enter into lower extremity orthopaedics.

IntraFuse manufactures FDA-approved FlexThread implants

IntraFuse produces FlexThread implants that secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The implants are secured by five issued patents and eight pending patents.

In December 2018, the FlexThread intramedullary fracture fixation system secured a patent from the the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The platform technology facilitates percutaneous, secure fracture fixation of long bones of the extremities, specifically for curved bones or where the surgical technique requires an off-axis approach to the intramedullary canal.

Conventus Orthopaedics CEO Rick Epstein said: The FlexThread technology offers unique, minimally invasive and easy to use intramedullary products for small bone fractures. These products complement our intramedullary CAGE products for large bone peri-articular fractures.

“With the backing of our lead investor, Deerfield Management, this acquisition is a first step of what will be an aggressive transformation from a single product company into a formidable orthopaedic supplier. I have high expectations for continued business development activity coupled with development of proprietary devices.”

Conventus Orthopaedics is an early-stage company involved in the development of products for orthopaedic fracture treatment, including complex and fragility fractures.

Surgical Frontiers is an incubator company that mainly focuses on musculoskeletal injuries and pathologies. It works with surgeons, industry, universities and investors to launch advanced surgical technologies into the market.

