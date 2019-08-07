Products from Collagen Matrix are suitable for a broad range of applications, in the sectors of dental, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, spine and sports medicine.

Image: Collagen Matrix has developed a portfolio of collagen and non-collagen tissue engineering technologies. Photo: Courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Metalmark Capital, a US-based private equity firm, has announced the sale of Collagen Matrix, a developer and manufacturer of collagen and mineral-based medical devices for an undisclosed amount.

Collagen Matrix was founded in 1997 and is currently engaged in developing and manufacturing of collagen and mineral-based products for tissue repair and regeneration.

Collagen Matrix has two advanced manufacturing facilities

It has developed a portfolio of collagen and non-collagen tissue engineering technologies that support the body’s natural ability to heal, based on its strong product development and internal R&D capabilities, ncluding two advanced manufacturing facilities.

Collagen Matrix CEO Bart Doedens said: “I’d like to thank the entire Metalmark team for their incredible collaboration. Under Metalmark’s stewardship, we have scaled our platform by expanding our product suite with innovative solutions spanning multiple clinical focus areas.

“Collagen Matrix is well positioned to further its proven track record as an innovation leader, delivering high-quality collagen and mineral based products for the diverse needs of our customers.”

Collagen Matrix manufactures products that are suitable for a range of applications, including the growing device sectors of dental, seurosurgery, orthopedics, spine and sports medicine.

Metalmark chairman and chief executive officer Howard Hoffen said: “We are proud to have partnered with the strong Collagen Matrix team during a time of considerable success for the Company. Through numerous strategic investments since Metalmark’s investment in late 2014, Collagen Matrix has significantly strengthened its position in the marketplace.

“We are pleased to have supported Collagen Matrix’s sustained growth and wish the Company continued success as a trusted partner to medical device companies worldwide.”

For the transaction, Robert W. Baird & Co. and Piper Jaffray & Co. served as financial advisors and Ropes & Gray served as legal advisor for Collagen Matrix.

Metalmark claimed that it focuses investment activity in healthcare, industrials and agribusiness and seeks to build long-term value through active and collaborative partnerships with business owners, founders, and executives.