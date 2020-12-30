The acquisition includes GUIDOR branded line of resorbable synthetic medical implants

GUIDOR line of bone graft substitutes are used in dental surgical and restoration procedures. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

Collagen Matrix, a collagen-based medical devices developer and manufacturer, has acquired the Guidor synthetic bone graft and membrane business from Sunstar.

The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed by Collagen Matrix, which is a portfolio company of Linden Capital Partners.

The transaction includes acquisition of Sunstar’s Degradable Solutions division, which develops and markets a portfolio of tissue regeneration products.

Headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland, Degradable Solutions has been part of the Sunstar since 2011 to develop resorbable implants for the biomedical market.

Degradable Solutions developed novel electrospinning capabilities

The business has also developed novel electrospinning capabilities that led to non-woven, synthetic, electrospun dental membrane, which received a CE mark recently.

The product is anticipated to be launched into the selected markets by Collagen Matrix in the beginning of next year.

Collagen Matrix CEO Shawn McCarthy said: “GUIDOR’s synthetic technologies complement our proprietary, collagen-based products, enabling us to offer a comprehensive portfolio of regenerative medicine products to both our OEM customers as well as our global Contract Development customers.

“We are committed to bringing meaningful innovation to life, and this investment expands our capabilities to develop and deliver combination products that appeal to an ever-broadening array of clinical applications in dental markets and beyond.”

The GUIDOR line of bone graft substitutes, known as easy-graft and calc-i-oss, and the GUIDOR bioresorbable matrix barrier membrane, are distributed globally for use in dental surgical and restoration procedures.

Collagen Matrix board member and Linden principal Joshua Reilly said: “This transaction strengthens our growing dental membrane and bone graft substitute business and builds upon our strategy to expand the range of technologies that we can offer to customers.”

In August last year, US-based private equity firm Metalmark Capital has announced the sale of Collagen Matrix for an undisclosed amount.