Colgate Plaqless Pro is an electric toothbrush to detect accumulated biofilm and provide real-time guidance for effective brushing

Colgate has unveiled a new smart toothbrush Plaqless Pro, equipped with advanced optic sensor technology to detect the accumulated biofilm in the mouth and remove it while brushing.

According to the company, the new Colgate Plaqless Pro smart electric toothbrush has been designed to provide real-time, accurate information, specific to each mouth and the distinct brushing technique of every individual.

Colgate chief dental officer Maria Ryan said: “In the dentist’s office, we’re beginning to see a shift toward precision oral care that tailors treatment to each patient’s specific needs. The Colgate Plaqless Pro smart electric toothbrush is inspired by that shift, and improves brushing efficacy by accounting for an individual’s brushing technique and the biofilm buildup in their mouth.

“And by immediately alerting the user when an area is clean, Plaqless Pro coaches them to brush better, helping both the patient and the oral care provider to build an even stronger partnership in achieving optimal oral health.”

Colgate Plaqless Pro offers instant brushing feedback, personalised data, and oral care tips

The Colgate Plaqless Pro smart electric toothbrush is expected to be the first commercially available electric toothbrush to detect accumulated biofilm and provide real-time guidance for effective brushing.

The smart toothbrush would help users visualise any area of their mouth, when they need to brush longer or when all the accumulated biofilm has been removed.

The light ring incorporated around the toothbrush enables the user to see a blue light, when the plaque is detected, and the white light signals the user to move on.

In addition, the Colgate Connect App, connected to the brush through Bluetooth technology, offers a precise, personalised brushing experience for users, as the sensors embedded in the toothbrush handle creates a complete map of the user’s mouth.

Colgate-Palmolive chief technology officer Patricia Verduin said: “We’re excited to introduce this breakthrough technology with sensors that can see through foamy toothpaste to provide information that helps people take stronger ownership of their oral health.

“Our new Plaqless Pro delivers the superior cleaning of a powered toothbrush, the proven location tracking of advanced oral care devices and now the detection of an oral scanner that enables personal brushing feedback in real time for remarkable clean.”