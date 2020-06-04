Following expanded indications, Coala Life now offers the first comprehensive and configurable solution with home-based enrollment capabilities, patch-free, multi-lead and high-resolution ECG analysis as well as real-time data transmission of heart and lung sounds

Coala has launched first real-time telemedicine solution for virtual diagnostics of heart and lungs. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Coala Life Inc)

Coala Life, a Swedish innovator in remote cardiac and respiratory monitoring, has launched the first smartphone powered virtual cardiac and respiratory diagnostics solution with real-time, p-wave based detection of nine common arrhythmias. The Coala is also powered by algorithms that enables physicians to remotely detect murmurs and auscultate heart and lungs during in patient’s daily life.

Following expanded indications, Coala Life now offers the first comprehensive and configurable solution with home-based enrollment capabilities, patch-free, multi-lead and high-resolution ECG analysis as well as real-time data transmission of heart and lung sounds. The Coala also offers integrated 24/7 monitoring services to support specific reimbursement requirements, provided in partnership with the St Louis Heart and Vascular (SLHV) Clinics.

“The transition to telemedicine and virtual diagnostics is here to stay. The Coala is a powerful tool for real-time diagnostics, and ideal for patients with suspected or confirmed cardiac disease, as well as monitoring pulmonary issues such as COPD,” comments Gil Vardi, MD, Cardiologist and Partner with SLHV.

The Covid-19 pandemic has quickly transformed cardiovascular medicine with shift from traditional hands-on care to remote hands-off telemedicine to keep patients and their medical staff safe. Coala’s Microsoft Azure-based platform enables physicians to remotely access data to optimize the management of patients.

The Coala Heart Monitor is used for virtual cardiac diagnostics, longer term chronic care programs, rural health programs and post-procedural monitoring. Common denominator is enabling virtual diagnostics and empowering the patient. The Coala has proven in clinical studies to help reduce palpitation symptoms and increase quality of life.

Coala Life’s clinical partner SLHV is a full-service cardiology and vascular practice with six practice locations in St. Louis, St. Charles, and Bridgeton, Missouri as well as in Granite City, Illinois. SLHV Cardiology offers some of the most advanced, state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment services in the Midwest.

Source: Company Press Release