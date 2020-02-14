CloudCath will use the funding proceeds to commercialise its real-time remote monitoring system for at-home peritoneal dialysis of patients

CloudCath co-founders CEO Aly ElBadry, and CTO Eric Yu. (Credit: Business Wire)

CloudCath, a digital health medical device company, has closed a $12m Series A financing, led by Capital Integral, to commercialise its at-home peritoneal dialysis device.

Alongside Capital Integral, FundRx, The Capital Partnership, Coconut Tree Investments, Stanford University’s StartX Fund, and investors also participated in the funding round.

CloudCath co-founder and CEO Aly ElBadry said: “End-stage renal disease, one of the costliest chronic diseases in the U.S., is devastating to patients. The CloudCath technology enables patients and caregivers to easily monitor fluid parameters for early signs of complications, including infection, in real time, allowing dialysis providers to intervene much earlier than the existing standard of care.

“This funding will speed commercialization of the CloudCath system, pending FDA clearance, and will also support our goal of offering remote monitoring for infectious disease management in multiple additional applications. We are looking forward to enabling better patient care and to playing an integral part of the big data revolution in infectious disease healthcare management.”

The dialysis device transmits data to the CloudCath cloud-based infrastructure in real time

The company intends to use the funding proceeds to commercialise its first product, a real-time remote monitoring system for at-home peritoneal dialysis, to enable earlier complication intervention for patients.

In addition, the funding is also expected to support the development of other applications that use CloudCath advanced technology.

CloudCath said that its advanced dialysis device will easily integrate with the patient’s drain line, to monitor the spent dialysate fluid on every dialysis cycle by measuring and quantifying the fluid properties remotely from the patients’ home.

The device transmits the collected data to the CloudCath cloud-based infrastructure in real time, where advanced data algorithms will notify healthcare providers during a likely complication escalation.

The CloudCath’s monitoring platform allows healthcare providers to log in and access real-time data of their patients during the course of their treatment, and help them in treatment decision management.

CloudCath clinical advisory board chairman Glenn Chertow said: “Studies have shown that home-based kidney care generally improves outcomes, improves the patient experience and provides a much better value to dialysis care providers. But many patients lack the confidence to perform dialysis at home, in part due to the lack of monitoring and the disconnect between the home environment and the care teams.

“Moreover, they fear an infection that may lead to pain and require hospitalization. With the CloudCath device, we expect to see wider adoption of peritoneal dialysis by patients and nephrologists, and longer, safer, reliance on home dialysis therapy where kidney transplantation is not feasible.”