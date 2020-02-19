The collaboration will see the introduction of BioSticker device to close the real-world data (RWD) gap in clinical trials

Clinical trial management firm ClinOne has joined forces with medical technology company BioIntelliSense to integrate the latter’s BioSticker device with its ClinTrialConnect patient portal platform.

The company said that the introduction of BioIntelliSense Data-as-a-Service platform and BioSticker device addresses the gaps in real-world data (RWD) in clinical trials by offering a complete view of a patient’s health status.

BioIntelliSense CEO James Mault said: “Continuous health monitoring is poised to redefine clinical trials through an effortless patient experience and medical-grade personalized intelligence that is built for scale.”

ClinOne and BioIntelliSense will enhance medical grade monitoring in clinical trials

BioIntelliSense’s FDA approved BioSticker device provides continuous vital sign monitoring for 30 days and enhances the trial participant experience.

The device captures the medical-grade remote data of vital signs, and securely transmits it to the BioIntelliSense BioCloud and ClinOne ClinTrialConnect platform for patient trending and reporting.

In addition, the BioSticker device and data services facilitate algorithmic fusion of vital sign data and physiological biosignals, including respiratory rate at rest, heart rate at rest, skin temperature, body position, activity level, sleep status, fall detection and gait analysis.

ClinOne provides solutions and a range of products that enhance the clinical trial enrolment, retention and research site compliance.

ClinOne CEO Rob Bohacs said: “With BioIntelliSense, we will be able to capture a wide array of medical-grade biosensor data and offer our enterprise clients a new standard for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), resulting in more efficient and scalable virtual clinical trials.”

“We are extremely excited about the strategic collaboration with BioIntelliSense to help move clinical trials into a new frontier with the next generation of safety and remote monitoring of patients.

“Through our combined capabilities, we can significantly reduce the cost of clinical trials by monitoring the patients and their well-being remotely through the FDA-cleared BioSticker device.”