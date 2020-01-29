BioSticker device is said to be the first single-use medical device that enables 30 days of continuous vital signs monitoring

The BioSticker on-body sensor for scalable remote care (Credit: BioIntelliSense, Inc)

BioIntelliSense has secured 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its BioSticker on-body sensor for scalable remote care.

BioSticker is an advanced on-body sensor, which enables continuous monitoring of vital signs and actionable insights.

It helps clinicians to access data from patients in the home setting, helping in early detection of potentially avoidable complications.

BioIntelliSense, UCHealth will demonstrate the clinical applications of BioSticker device

BioIntelliSense has strategically collaborated with UCHealth and its CARE Innovation Center to show the clinical applications of the BioSticker device and medical-grade services.

The alliance aims to develop and validate models of data-driven care, which are patient-centred and designed for scale.

BioIntelliSense CEO Dr James Mault said: “We are at the inception of a remarkable new era in healthcare that will employ medical-grade sensor technologies to effortlessly capture remote patient data and generate personalized clinical intelligence.”

The company has also commercially introduced its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform in the US.

The DaaS platform acquires minute-to-minute vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events through an effortless patient experience, said the company.

With the support of the platform’s advanced analytics, the clinicians can generate high-resolution patient trending and reporting to provide medical-grade care in the home.

UCHealth chief innovation officer Dr Richard Zane said: “The use of the BioSticker device for continuous health monitoring enables us to monitor a patient in their home and recognize when a patient may have an exacerbation of illness even before they manifest symptoms.

“This may reduce hospitalizations, emergency department visits and shorten hospital stays, creating cost efficiencies for health systems.”

In July 2019, Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), a provider of kidney care products and services, has announced a major strategic investment in BioIntelliSense.

US-based BioIntelliSense is engaged in developing a medical-grade data services platform for continuous health monitoring, predictive analytics and algorithmic clinical insights.