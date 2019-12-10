SweetUm and BoogieBaby products will help Clinical Innovations to better serve neonatal clinicians across the globe

Image: Clinical Innovations has acquired SweetUms and BoogieBaby products from Sandbox Medical. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

Medical device company Clinical Innovations has acquired SweetUms sucrose solution and BoogieBaby oral and nasal suction device from Sandbox Medical for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition of SweetUm and BoogieBaby products will allow Clinical Innovations to better serve neonatal clinicians across the world.

SweetUms and BoogieBaby products are primarily available in the US

Clinical Innovations supplies devices to around 85% of hospitals in the US, as well as sells its products in over 90 countries. SweetUms and BoogieBaby products are primarily marketed in the US.

Sandbox Medical co-founder Read McCarty said: “Our entire team is pleased that, through Clinical Innovations, SweetUms and the BoogieBaby will be able to reach more newborns across the globe.”

SweetUms 24% sucrose solution is said to help calm and soothe babies in distress and during painful procedures.

Sucrose is a non-pharmacologic intervention that was widely assessed and proven to be associated with statistically and clinically significant reductions in infant discomfort, said the company.

BoogieBaby is a single-use cavity suction device that features specialised design. It is available in 10 situation-specific models.

Clinical Innovations president and CEO Ken Reali said: “Our mission is improving the lives of mothers and babies around the world, before, during and after birth.

“Adding SweetUms and BoogieBaby to our product lineup will greatly strengthen our NICU offerings and continue to enhance our leadership position in the obstetrics and the NICU market segments.”

Clinical Innovations has developed a direct commercial organisation in developed markets such as the US, Western Europe, Australia and China.

Clinical Innovations also supplies devices such as Kiwi vacuum-assisted delivery system, ROM Plus rupture of membranes test, ClearView uterine manipulator, Koala intrauterine pressure catheter and ebb complete tamponade system.

Sandbox Medical is a certified women-owned and operated a small business, which conducts operations from Pembroke, Massachusetts.

