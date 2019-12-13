Nexkin integrates sensors to monitor physiological data, which can be analysed by a smartphone application using HOTS technology

Image: Chronolife launches Nexkin smart T-Shirt for remote monitoring. Photo: Courtesy of Chronolife.

France-based medical solutions provider Chronolife has launched its advanced washable smart T-shirt, dubbed Nexkin, to monitor six crucial physiological parameters for prevention, risk reduction, and remote monitoring.

Chronolife has secured the CE mark approval for Nexkin, which indicates its compliance with all safety and performance requirements for commercialisation in the European Union (EU).

In addition, the company has closed a new funding round from three investors, including iBionext, Adrea, and Celeste Management, to support the industrial and commercial plan to launch the device.

iBionext executive chairman Bernard Gilly said: “AI and wearable technologies are dramatically changing the healthcare and research sectors, and Chronolife is at the very forefront of that movement. This commercial launch is just the beginning: the potential applications for the Nexkin T-shirt are almost endless.”

Nexkin detects changes in a patient’s health and alerts healthcare professionals

Chronolife is engaged in developing its patented technology – hierarchy of event-based time surfaces (HOTS), a neuromorphic algorithm, to analyse several data flows for illustrating clinical events.

Its smart wearable Nexkin is claimed to integrate several sensors to facilitate continuous monitoring of physiological data, which can be analysed by a smartphone application using HOTS technology.

In addition, the device is capable of detecting changes in a patient’s health and alerting healthcare professionals to predict acute pathological events.

Along with the CE mark approval, Nexkin has also secured Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approval, confirming the compliance of its Bluetooth connectivity with all US regulatory requirements.

The company is expected to receive medical certification in Europe in early 2020 and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval by the end of 2020.

Chronolife CEO Laurent Vandebrouck said: “The Nexkin T-shirt makes accurate, unobtrusive continuous health monitoring both affordable and convenient across a wide range of industries and functionalities, from pharmaceutical testing to senior care.

“By combining wearable electronics with advanced AI-powered analytics, we’re delivering biometric monitoring capabilities that will revolutionize the way researchers and healthcare professionals will eventually interact with patients.”