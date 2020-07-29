Physicians can access tortuous neurovasculature and deliver therapeutic devices to predetermined targets with the CerusEndo MC 021 microcatheter

CerusEndo MC 021 microcatheter has been secured CE mark approval to market in the European Union region. (Credit: Jai79 from Pixabay)

Medical devices maker Cerus Endovascular has secured CE mark approval for its advanced CerusEndo MC 021 microcatheter to market in the European Union region.

The company has developed the new microcatheter to help physicians access tortuous neurovasculature and deliver therapeutic devices to predetermined targets.

The company already secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, (FDA) for the CerusEndo MC 021 microcatheter.

CerusEndo MC 021 microcatheter will be provided in different multiple distal flexible profiles

The CerusEndo MC 021 microcatheter, which is available in different multiple distal flexible profiles, has been designed to provide better proximal support that allows physicians to improve deliverability and responsiveness.

Cerus Endovascular president Dr Stephen Griffin said: “We remain committed to meeting the ever increasing needs of the interventional neuro-radiologist community, and with that in mind, our team has clearly identified a range of increased performance demands required of a go-to intracranial access microcatheter.

“As a result, we have expanded our key 021 platform so that it can deliver a wider range of devices than it was originally designed for including stents, braided flow diverters and stentrievers, for treatment of both hemorrhagic and ischemic strokes.”

Cerus Endovascular is engaged in designing and the development of advanced interventional neuroradiology devices and delivery systems to treat acute and severe neurological conditions such as intracranial aneurysms.

Earlier, the company secured CE mark approval for Contour neurovascular system, which is a pre-shaped structure of fine mesh braid with shape memory properties that is delivered to the aneurysm through an endovascular microcatheter.

In April this year, Cerus Endovascular secured CE Mark approval for its Neqstent Coil Assisted Flow Diverter device.