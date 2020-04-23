The flow diverter is intended to treat intracranial aneurysms and a range of morphologies, including wide-necked bifurcation and bifurcation aneurysms

CT angiography showing aneurysm. (Credit: Wikipedia/Cerevisae.)

US-based medical device company Cerus Endovascular has secured CE Mark approval for its Neqstent Coil Assisted Flow Diverter device.

Neqstent is an adjunctive intrasaccular flow diverter device that offers stable aneurysm neck coverage for the placement of embolisation coils within the sac and long-term occlusion of the aneurysm.

Commercial sales across EU expected to begin during fourth quarter of 2020

The company expects to begin commercial sales, through a controlled market release across the European Union (EU), during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Cerus Endovascular president Dr Stephen Griffin said: “Many physicians already have firsthand experience using embolisation coils, and the Neqstent will serve as an intrasaccular flow diverting device, which will work in combination with embolisation coils.

“Our goal is to offer a breadth of solutions for the treatment of these aneurysms. Physicians who have used the Neqstent comment on its ease of use through its controlled deliverability and deployment.”

Manufactured from a visible super elastic mesh braid, Neqstent Coil Assisted Flow Diverter devices are supplied and utilised in a similar way as the Contour Neurovascular System.

According to Cerus, Neqstent is sized only to the aneurysm neck and designed for use in combination with embolisation coils.

The product’s distinctive design also provides flow diversion properties, which work in combination with the embolisation coils to promote healing and stabilisation of the aneurysm sac.

Cerus Endovascular chairman Dr Sam Milstein said: “On behalf of the entire Cerus team, we would like to acknowledge the heroic and extraordinary sacrifices being made on a daily basis by healthcare workers, first-responders and the public at large, during this devastating pandemic.

“We join in the global commitment to do all that we can to battle back against the virus and assist the broader community in any way that we can.”

The Neqstent Coil Assisted Flow Diverter expands the company’s portfolio of implant technologies, which target the neck of the aneurysm sac.

In February, Cerus had obtained CE Mark approval for its Contour Neurovascular System, designed to treat intracranial aneurysms.