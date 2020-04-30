The Contour Neurovascular System is a fine mesh braid that delivers a combination of flow diversion and flow disruption through a single device implant

Cerus Endovascular, a privately-held medical device company, has secured CE Mark approval for its 021 Contour Neurovascular System.

The system is a fine mesh braid that is compatible with 021 microcatheters for the treatment of saccular intracranial aneurysms.

Deployed across the neck of the aneurysm sac, the Contour Neurovascular System is designed to deliver a combination of flow diversion and flow disruption through a single device implant.

Cerus Endovascular president Stephen Griffin said: “In response to numerous requests from the clinical community and physicians we work closely with, we continue to aggressively expand our product portfolio to offer an even more comprehensive suite of products to meet market needs, complementing our Contour 027 device and Neqstent platform, which recently received CE Mark approval.”

The Contour Neurovascular System is a pre-shaped structure of fine mesh braid

The Contour Neurovascular System is the company’s first CE Marked product and represents a unique intrasaccular advancement as it targets the neck of the aneurysm away from the vulnerable dome.

In addition, the system is designed to be self-anchored for stability and re-sheathable for precise placement.

The system makes sizing criteria are less restrictive than other commercially available intrasaccular devices, as it is deployed across the neck. With this feature, the system is said to be easier to use in the clinical setting.

The Contour Neurovascular System is a pre-shaped structure of fine mesh braid with shape memory properties that is delivered to the aneurysm through an endovascular microcatheter, and would allow physicians to access more distally challenging vascular anatomies.

Cerus Endovascular is engaged in design and development of highly differentiated and unique interventional neuroradiology devices and delivery systems for the treatment of acute, life-threatening neurological conditions, especially intracranial aneurysms.

In addition to the Contour Neurovascular System, the company has also developed a pipeline of complementary devices.

Cerus Endovascular chairman Sam Milstein said: “This latest approval testifies to the strength of our product pipeline and represents another critical step in our go-to-market strategy via a controlled roll-out.

“We look forward to initiating sales later this year and are pleased to be able to offer the medical community additional, key solutions that will meaningfully benefit patient care.”