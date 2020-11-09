Fujirebio will offer Lumipulse G SARS-CoV-2 Ag assay that can run on CLEIA-based Lumipulse G1200 instruments

The partnership will leverage Lumipulse G technology for large-scale Covid-19 antigen testing. (Credit: Aneta Esz from Pixabay)

Centogene has entered into a partnership with Fujirebio Europe to offer rapid and quality preventive SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing.

The partnership will leverage Lumipulse G technology for large-scale Covid-19 antigen testing to further deploy in German airports.

Under the deal, Fujirebio will supply Lumipulse G SARS-CoV-2 Ag assay that can run on fully automated chemiluminescent enzyme immunoassay (CLEIA) based Lumipulse G1200 instruments.

The Lumipulse G system is used to run the Lumipulse G SARS-CoV-2 Ag assay for quantitative measurement of SARS-CoV-2 antigen in human nasopharyngeal swab fluid or saliva. By using CLEIA technology, the test helps in the detection of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Fujirebio Europe CEO Christiaan De Wilde said: “We are certain that the speed, high sensitivity and high quality of the Lumipulse G SARS-CoV-2 Ag testing solution combined with the flexibility of our platform to fit in the existing CENTOGENE workflow will ensure a trustworthy and efficient testing offer.”

Centogene to do sample collection as part of partnership

As part of the partnership with Fujirebio, Centogene will carry out the sample collection through the usual oropharyngeal swabs. It will also conduct analysis at its test laboratories.

Lumipulse G1200 instruments are said to help deliver results in up to 40 minutes from sample receipt in the laboratory.

Lumipulse G SARS-CoV-2 Ag is claimed to be the first high-sensitive antigen assay launched on a fully automated chemiluminescent platform.

Since August, Japanese authorities have been using the Lumipulse assay for quarantine screening of arriving travelers in major international Japanese airports.

With cooperation from Lufthansa, Centogene will conduct first test runs of Covid-19 antigen tests on flights from Hamburg, which will start on 12 November.

Centogene chief information officer Dr Volkmar Weckesser said: We have been able to establish a blueprint for this – having set up test centers at four of Germany’s largest airports in the last six months.

“We are very excited to now expand on these services with the support of Fujirebio’s advanced technology. With this highly validated, customer-friendly solution, we hope to play an integral role in preventing further outbreaks.”

Recently, Centogene has opened a walk-in Covid-19 testing facility at the newly opened Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) in Germany.