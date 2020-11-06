The testing facility will also serve the general public in the Berlin area, in addition to passengers at the airport

Centogene has opened a walk-in Covid-19 testing facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Centogene has opened a walk-in Covid-19 testing facility at the newly opened Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) in Germany.

The company also operates three Covid-19 testing facilities in other locations such as Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Düsseldorf Airport.

The general public in the Berlin area are also allowed to use the testing facility, in addition to departing travelers who require a valid coronavirus test result at their destination and arriving passengers at the airport.

Healthcare professionals collect the sample through a throat swab for testing and the results will be provided within 24 hours via a web-based portal.

Centogene’s SARS-CoV-2 molecular diagnostic test secured FDA EUA status

Centogene provides an SARS-CoV-2 molecular diagnostic test, which facilitates the in vitro qualitative detection of RNA from the SARS-CoV-2 in oropharyngeal samples from presymptomatic patients and probands as per the recommended testing by public health authority guidelines.

The company has already secured emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its SARS-CoV-2 test.

CentoSwab, a CE-labeled two-component dry plastic swab for oropharyngeal swab sampling, will be used by medically trained personnel to collect the samples.

Centogene chief information officer Dr Volkmar Weckesser said: “We are excited to be opening our fourth airport test center and to play such an important role in supporting a network of flights from Berlin. Since June, we have carried out hundreds of thousands of tests, and the demand for COVID-19 testing continues to rise.

“Traveling is vital for both the global economy and societies, and by working together with BER and Lufthansa, we are able to continue supporting large-scale testing based on our proven blueprint for reliable, widespread testing.”

In July, Centogene partnered with the OESIS Network, a network of more than 600 schools across the US, to provide Covid-19 screening in schools.