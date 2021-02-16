Ginoli's modular robotics systems enable precise manufacturing of multiplex assays, lateral flow PoC-tests and medical devices

Ginolis has a manufacturing site in Estonia and sales offices in China, UK, and the US. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Bioconvergence company Cellink has agreed to acquire Finnish robotics and diagnostics automation company Ginolis for €70m.

Established in 2010, Ginolis offers workflows and solutions for medical and diagnostics companies across the world.

The company provides a range of modular robotics systems for the precise manufacturing of multiplex assays, lateral flow PoC-tests and medical devices.

At present, Ginolis is engaged in the manufacturing and supplying systems to produce Covid-19 tests in the US and Europe. It also provides solutions to automate the production of consumables for medical devices.

The acquisition of Ginolis will allow Cellink to capitalise on various synergies within the field of microfluidics, diagnostics, and bioprinting.

Cellink CEO Erik Gatenholm said: “Cellink’s core is our strong bioconvergence agenda and developing and commercializing cutting edge technologies. Ginolis’ ambition and product road map will enhance our position in the clinical field, which is well aligned with our long-term vision to create the future of medicine.

“To summarise: Ginolis will further be strengthening our strategic offering and contribute to our strong platform to become the leading bioconvergence company.”

Ginolis’ Xanthia platform facilitates the precision-oriented manufacturing of microfluidic, multiplex assays, medical devices, and lateral flow IVD tests called PoC tests.

The company also produces a 3D metrology system called Pixie, which is a suitable solution for CELLINK’s bioprinting workflows that will allow rapid quality assurance of bioprinted tissues.

Based in Oulu, Ginolis has a manufacturing site in Estonia and sales offices in China, UK, and the US.

Advokatfirman Vinge served as legal advisors to Cellink in connection with the acquisition, while Deloitte advised on financial and tax due diligence.

