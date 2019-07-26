Caretaker Medical has collaborated with Mespere LifeSciences to deliver integrated cerebral oximetry and continuous non-invasive blood pressure (CNIBP) in a single platform.

Image: Mespere NeurOs cerebral oximetry monitor. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Mespere LifeSciences.

Caretaker’s wireless vital signs, CNIBP, and waveform data will be displayed with cerebral oximetry, cardiac output, blood volume, and other parameters of Mespere’s NeurOs monitoring platform, offering clinicians with a single continuous view of a patient’s comprehensive hemodynamic condition.

Mespere LifeSciences CEO Dr Xuefeng Cheng said: “Monitoring cerebral hemodynamic and arterial pressure simultaneously may potentially allow physicians to access cerebral autoregulation and cerebral hypertension in real time. I am very excited about the collaboration with Caretaker Medical.

Mespere’s NeurOs cerebral oximetry is claimed to be the only Depth Resolved cerebral oximeter in the market, which can specifically target cortical tissue through scalp and skull. It also provides better measurement of the hemodynamics of brain tissues.

Both the Caretaker wireless CNIBP and Vital Signs Monitor, as well as Mespere NeurOs are FDA approved and CE-mark certified.

Caretaker Medical president and CEO Jeff Pompeo said: “Combining Caretaker’s continuous ‘beat by beat’ Blood Pressure and wireless vital signs with Mespere’s Cerebral Oximetry and Blood Volume Index parameters in a non-invasive, affordable platform will allow clinicians to have better decision-making tools at all points of care, not just the ICU.

“Continuous BP is a far better measure of core hemodynamic trending than intermittent Arm Cuffs, and Cerebral Oximetry is a leading indicator of brain function.”

Caretaker Medical is a wireless medical device firm involved in the development of advanced patient monitoring solutions.

The wearable Caretaker4 monitor allows continuous wire-free and electrode-free vital signs monitoring across the full continuum of care ranging from clinic and hospital to patient transport and home monitoring.

Caretaker‘s patented Pulse Decomposition Analysis technology uses a low-pressure finger cuff to continuously measure Beat-by-Beat blood pressure and vital signs for remote display on the Caretaker app and other remote data displays.

Mespere LifeSciences supplies products such as non-invasive central venous pressure monitor, jugular venous oximetry, and depth resolved cerebral oximetry. The company also offers connected multi-organ hemodynamic monitoring solutions.