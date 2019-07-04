Caretaker Medical, a patient monitoring platform provider, has announced the addition of wireless End-Tidal Carbon Dioxide (ETCO2) monitoring capability using the CMI Health PC900B handheld capnograph and oximeter.

Image: Caretaker Wireless Patient Monitoring Platform for Continuous Beat-by-Beat Blood Pressure and Vital Signs. Photo: Courtesy of Caretaker Medical.

The company said that its product Caretaker is a wireless finger-cuff patient monitoring platform for Continuous Non-Invasive Blood Pressure (CNIBP) & vital signs.

The combination of Caretaker & ETCO2 solution will enable clinicians to monitor critical elements of patients’ respiratory status not previously possible in a wireless handheld device with remote data display and reporting.

Through the remote Caretaker tablet App, the solution displays the capnograph waveform and numeric ETCO2, Fractional Inspired Carbon Dioxide (FiCO2), respiratory rate, and pulse oximetry.

Caretaker Medical president & CEO Jeff Pompeo said: “We continue our commitment to expanding the Caretaker wireless patient monitoring platform with additional parameters. By adding CMI Health’s ETCO2 to our existing CNIBP and Vital Signs parameters, we answered the call of clinicians who asked for wire-free monitoring of this critical respiratory parameter during sedation procedures.”

Caretaker said that the device has been designed to make sidestream nasal cannula fit comfortably on the patient to sample the expired carbon dioxide during exhalation, continuously streaming data from the PC900B to the display platform, and the mainstream airway adapter used for intubated patients.

In addition, the ETCO2 monitoring plays critical role in monitoring respiratory status during sedation procedures like surgery, dental sedation, ambulatory and outpatient procedures, and emergency care, by providing a breath-to-breath picture and continuous recording of ventilatory effort, endotracheal tube placement, and respiratory status.

Dental anesthesiologist and oral & maxillofacial surgeon Gary H. Chan said: “In surgical procedures requiring sedation or general anesthesia, it is critical to continuously monitor the patient’s respiratory status. Monitoring End-tidal carbon dioxide provides that ability. I am pleased to see Caretaker has added EtCO2 to their platform of available sensors.”

The company said that the Caretaker wireless CNIBP and Vital Signs Monitor has been approved by the FDA, certified with CE-Mark, and available immediately.

Dr. Ernie Luce said: “The Caretaker wireless vital signs monitoring system has been effortless to integrate into our clinic, and adding ETCO2 is exactly what we need. With the capability to monitor Continuous Blood Pressure, Respiratory Rate, SPO2, ECG and ETCO2, the Caretaker monitor will satisfy virtually any state dental board monitoring requirements for moderate sedation.”