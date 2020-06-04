Pro Guard is approved as Type 4 by the Korea Occupational Safety & Health Agency meeting all criteria level of virus and nuclear fallout protection

Pro Guard protective suit. (Credit: CAREMILLE INT)

Even in the global pandemic situation, South Korea’s successful response and protocol to COVID-19 is highly regarded, and interest in Korean disinfection and protection products is increasing significantly.

In this regard, CAREMILLE INT, a Korea-based company, is a leading firm with more than 20 years experience in the medical device industry, announced that it launched a new protective suit, ‘Pro Guard’ and a surgical gown, ‘Pro Guard S1 & S2’ in May of 2020.

Pro Guard is approved as Type 4 by the Korea Occupational Safety & Health Agency meeting all criteria level of virus and nuclear fallout protection. It consists of a full body suit with a hood and non-slip shoe covers. This product can be used for both industrial and medical purposes.

Pro Guard protective suit is made of 100% polypropylene with advanced hard coat offering advantages of lighter weight and increased durability and strength. The most important factor being which 100% of the Pro Guard products are made in Korea.

Moreover, the Pro Guard S1 & S2 are personal protective garments intended to be worn by health care personnel during surgical or high-risk pandemic situations to protect both the patient and health care personnel from the transfer of microorganisms, body fluids, and particulate matter. In accordance to the AAMI classification, the S1 & S2 are registered as Level 3 moderate to high risk gown with the purpose to be used in conditions such as arterial blood draw, inserting an Intravenous (IV) line, in the Emergency Room, or for trauma cases.

In the midst of this pandemic, CAREMILLE INT takes seriously its commitment to help medical professionals manage the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide. CAREMILLE INT also intends to fulfill its commitment by providing its PPE at a below market rate specifically for those seeking to purchase PPE for donation purposes.

In addition to the PPE, CAREMILLE INT is also an authorized distributor for many COVID-19 related products such as, but not limited to, COVID-19 RT-PCR and rapid kits to Universal Transport Mediums (UTM).

