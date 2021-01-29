Epi+Gen CHD test will help sensitively evaluate the risk for the onset of new coronary heart disease

Epi+Gen CHD at-home sampling kit from Cardio Diagnostics. (Credit: Business Wire)

Biotechnology company Cardio Diagnostics has introduced a new heart disease risk assessment test called Epi+Gen CHD.

Epi+Gen CHD test has been developed to sensitively evaluate the risk for the onset of new coronary heart disease, thereby helping to offer cost-effective health care for adults.

Cardio Diagnostics has collaborated with InTeleLabs and MOgene to launch the Epi+Gen CHD test.

The Framingham Risk Score (FRS) and the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) risk calculator are the tools currently used by primary care clinicians to predict future heart disease.

Cardio Diagnostics co-founder and chief medical officer Dr Robert Philibert said: “Unfortunately, in both research settings and in real-world practice, these tools perform poorly.”

Epi+Gen CHD to serve an alternative to existing tests

Designed to serve as an alternative to the existing tests on the market, the Epi+Gen CHD enables to detect persons at higher risk of developing coronary heart disease, in addition to predicting who are at lower risk of developing coronary heart disease.

According to the company, Epi+Gen CHD test focuses on the risk for coronary heart disease as it is the most common type of heart disease and the major cause of heart attacks.

Cardio Diagnostics CEO and co-founder Meeshanthini Dogan said: “We are incredibly excited about getting this early risk assessment test to the market. As the first integrated and more sensitive genetic-epigenetic clinical test for assessing the three-year risk for a heart attack, Epi+Gen CHD is the future of preventative cardiovascular disease care.

“Cardio Diagnostics uses the latest breakthroughs in Epigenetics and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning to begin an era of better preventative heart care, and I am proud of what we’ve built.”

