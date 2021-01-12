The advanced wearable device is designed to continuously collect ECG data via dry lead electrodes

Bioheart used for lifestyle management. (Credit: Biotricity)

Medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology firm Biotricity is set to introduce a new personal heart monitor called Bioheart.

The company has designed the new personal heart monitor for individuals diagnosed with or at risk for cardiovascular disease.

Bioheart, which continuously monitors daily activities, offers crucial information on the user’s heart performance to better understand and manage their heart conditions.

It is an advanced wearable device that has the potential to continuously collect ECG (heart) data through dry lead electrodes.

The wearable device enables the monitoring of heart health, respiration, physical activity, and calorie burn in a user-friendly format.

Bioheart has been designed to enhance patient comfort during regular day-to-day activities through its adjustable chest band.

The device is claimed to be one of the only consumer wearables that can deliver a continuous three-channel recording of ECG data.

Bioheart uses same ECG technology used in FDA-cleared Bioflux

Bioheart, which can be worn continuously for 48 hours before requiring a one-hour charge, allows individuals to gather further insights by sharing their data with health care professionals for lifestyle management.

In addition, the personal heart monitor uses the same core ECG technology used in the FDA-cleared Bioflux to diagnose patients.

The company is planning to make the new personal heart monitor available to the customers by the third quarter this year.

Biotricity founder and CEO Dr Waqaas Al-Siddiq said: “Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in the US. Millions of cardiac patients are living with cardiac disease with no insight into their condition.

“Bioheart will help cardiac patients to take control of their condition and improve their quality of life.”

In December 2019, Biotricity completed the development of its new ECG patch platform, Biopatch, which is intended for patients with less complicated cardiac conditions.