Canon Medical Systems USA announced that its Deep Learning Spectral CT has secured 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for expanded capabilities into cardiovascular applications.

The Deep Learning Spectral CT is designed to enable healthcare providers acquire whole-heart spectral images in one beat. It is made available on the company’s Aquilion ONE / PRISM Edition CT system.

Featuring 16cm wide area detector, the system allows 0.275 second whole-heart acquisition with rapid kVp switching and Deep Learning Spectral Reconstruction.

The Aquilion ONE / PRISM Edition, which is designed for deep intelligence, integrates artificial intelligence (AI) technology to maximise conventional and spectral CT capabilities.

In addition, it help physicians in making more informed decisions across the patient’s care cycle, by providing deep clinical insights.

Canon Medical Systems CT business unit managing director Erin Angel said: “By integrating AI into spectral imaging, Canon Medical is bringing innovative technology to the market that can make an immediate impact for clinicians, empowering them to make definitive diagnoses.

“With Deep Learning Spectral CT, we have leveraged the power of AI to overcome several of the barriers that are otherwise associated with dual energy and spectral imaging.”

The company unveiled one-beat Spectral Cardiac CT in November last year.

Canon Medical provides a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound and MR.

In July last year, the company received the FDA 510(k) approval for its advanced intelligent clear-IQ engine (AiCE) technology, used in its Vantage Orian 1.5T MR system.

The technology is available across the company’s CT product portfolio, including Vantage Galan 3T MR system. It is capable of helping clinicians expand clinical capabilities beyond traditional 1.5T MR, said the company.