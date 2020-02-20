Aquilion ONE / PRISM Edition integrates artificial intelligence technology to optimise conventional and spectral CT capabilities with automated workflows

Aquilion ONE / PRISM Edition enables to advance deep learning spectral capabilities for routine spectral imaging (Credit: Canon Medical Systems USA)

Canon Medical Systems USA has secured 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Aquilion ONE / PRISM Edition, which helps advance deep learning spectral capabilities for routine spectral imaging.

The advanced system, which has been designed for deep intelligence, incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) technology to optimise conventional and spectral CT capabilities with automated workflows.

It also offers deep clinical insights to help physicians make more informed decisions across the patient’s care cycle.

An Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE) on the Aquilion ONE / PRISM Edition applies deep learning to differentiate true signal from noise to deliver clear and better images at quick speeds.

AiCE delivers optimised anatomical resolution across the whole body, including the brain, lung, cardiac and musculoskeletal applications.

By allowing deep learning spectral reconstruction, the Aquilion ONE / PRISM Edition provides physicians with benefits, including rapid kV switching with patient-specific mA modulation, the full field of view acquisition and 16 cm of coverage and addressing traditional trade-offs with spectral imaging. It is a fully integrated end-to-end workflow that can be integrated into routine protocols.

Canon Medical Systems USA CT business unit managing director Erin Angel said: “Canon Medical’s DLR technology is pushing routine diagnostic imaging into the age of AI assisted imaging, revolutionizing patient care by enabling excellent diagnostic confidence.

“With Deep Learning Spectral, Canon Medical is able to provide clinicians with a spectral CT system designed to address the trade-offs of traditional spectral CT and potentially expanding the utilization to more routine CT imaging.”

