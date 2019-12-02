Canon Medical’s new solution is aimed at making live monitoring, proactive and predictive technologies easy for providers, and is and is supported by cybersecurity risk management team

Medical devices manufacturer Canon Medical Systems USA has introduced Gateway Platinum, a new multi-level cybersecurity solution for healthcare providers.

The new cybersecurity solution has been launched to help combat the growing challenge of cyberattacks, viruses and other malicious threats, which led to more than 470,000 patient records being exposed or stolen in January of 2018 alone.

Canon Medical Systems USA service field & sales vice president Dominic Smith said: “Our customers are faced with keeping patient information secure, while seamlessly sharing critical clinical information across systems and networks – it’s a complex challenge.

“We had these complexities in mind as we designed Gateway Platinum – a sophisticated cybersecurity solution with multiple layers of protection. The new offering gives our customers peace of mind that their systems, network and patient information are secure, and a well-trained risk management team is available to help withstand an attack.”

Canon Medical’s Gateway Platinum is available to new and existing customers

Canon Medical said that its new solution, aimed at making live monitoring, proactive and predictive technologies easy for providers, is available to new and existing customers with a service plan, and is continuously supported by its cybersecurity risk management team.

The new Gateway Platinum is equipped with cybersecurity protection backed by Barracuda NextGen firewall, remote diagnostic support with InnerVision Plus featuring Windows 10 and secure VPN to Canon Medical Control Centre.

Canon Medical’s cybersecurity protection powered by Barracuda NextGen Firewall is set to prevent malware and malicious attacks with a NextGen firewall and Intrusion Prevention System (IPS).

The system provides real-time notifications with on-demand reports and network health alerts, continuous data feed to customer’s security information and event management (SIEM) system, and an alert engine to notify the customer and Canon Risk Management team of attacks.

InnerVision Plus, featuring Windows 10 is set to increase productivity, system availability and would isolate imaging systems from outside threats prior to the data damage with its proactive and predictive remote support.

It provides advanced system clean-up, troubleshoot devices with data analysis, on-demand system diagnosis, prevention and early detection alerts, and environmental monitoring including temperature, humidity and helium levels.

Secure VPN to Canon Medical Control Centre offers high level protection with the company’s secure site-to-site VPN tunnel with multi-factor authentication to Canon Medical Control Centre device access.