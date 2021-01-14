The new facility includes a room for manufacturing of medical devices, an engineering design centre and advanced blade manufacturing capabilities

Caliber Ophthalmics has opened a new ophthalmology design and manufacturing facility in US. (Credit: slightly_different from Pixabay)

Caliber Ophthalmics, a business unit of Surgical Specialties, has opened a new ophthalmology design and manufacturing centre in Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania, US.

The newly refurbished 23,000ft² facility features a room for precision manufacturing of medical devices, as well as an engineering design centre and advanced blade manufacturing capabilities.

Caliber’s site includes two advanced teams with expertise in designing and manufacturing ophthalmic knives and instruments that have been added from the acquisitions of Unique Technologies (UTI) and VPM Surgical (VPM).

New centre designed to reduce lead times for Caliber’s global customers

According to Caliber, the new facility is designed to increase capacity and reduce lead times for its global customers.

In addition, the centre is aimed at expanding engineering resources to boost the company’s product development capabilities to meet the requirements of ophthalmic surgeons across the world.

Caliber Ophthalmics general manager Yong Sun said: “Sharpoint, UniqueEdge and VPM have a storied 50 year tradition of innovation in microsurgical knives and needles, providing the best quality and highest level of services to our global customers and distributors.

“We are committed to this customer-focused tradition and we are excited about our ability to better serve customers with this increased capacity, new manufacturing technologies and our expanded engineering capabilities.”

Caliber designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic knives, sutures, punctal plugs, and other instruments for ophthalmic surgeries.

The company traces its origin in the Reading, Pennsylvania area to Sharpoint, which was established more than 50 years ago and is now a major knife brand in the ophthalmic industry.

Surgical Specialties is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of ophthalmic and wound closure products.

In January 2016, Surgical Specialties acquired German needle and suture manufacturer FSSB Chirurgische Nadein and affiliated entities.