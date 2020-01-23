VisionTree provides cloud-based, patient-centric data collection and health management solutions

Brainlab has acquired VisionTree Software (Credit: Pixabay/Tumisu )

Digital medical technology company Brainlab has acquired US-based VisionTree Software for an undisclosed sum.

Based in San Diego, VisionTree Software is involved in the development of cloud-based and patient-centric data collection and health management solutions.

Currently, Brainlab software is used in many critical treatment workflows to produce an array of structured, validated, digital data.

The acquisition of VisionTree enables Brainlab to gain access to tools and standardised forms to collect granular and well-structured outcomes data directly from consenting patients. Over 600 global healthcare providers and 2.5 million patients already use VisionTree ePRO technology.

VisionTree Optimal Care (VTOC) platform has advanced integration capabilities with major electronic health record (EHR), research and registry platforms

Brainlab said that it will continue to invest in the VTOC platform to facilitate data collection across all available sources, including smart devices and wearables.

The company also plans to combine VTOC with its software ecosystem to provide streamlined and paperless workflows, which aggregate patient-reported outcomes with anatomical information, treatment plans and surgical events to its over 5,000 customers across the world

VisionTree technology will enable to generate semantically structured data, available in text format, by using point-of-care electronic forms.

The advanced ePRO solution will support the Brainlab cloud-based infrastructure and registry solution, which helps to deliver patient engagement and comprehensive quality reporting.

Brainlab president and CEO Stefan Vilsmeier said: “I believe that patient data must ultimately be controlled by the patient. The acquisition of VisionTree adds a tool to our portfolio that will give the patient more control over the data that is generated by our systems for the benefit of better treatment.”

Based in Munich, Brainlab is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of software-driven medical technology. Its products can be used in information-guided surgery, radiosurgery, precision radiation therapy, digital operating room integration, and information and knowledge exchange.

In March 2019, Brainlab acquired Medineering, a developer of application-specific robotic technologies, for an undisclosed sum.