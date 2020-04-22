ExacTrac Dynamic system has been designed to address a range of patient positioning and monitoring requirements

Brainlab has secured CE mark approval for ExacTrac Dynamic patient positioning and monitoring system. (Credit: Brainlab)

Digital medical technology firm Brainlab has secured CE mark approval for its ExacTrac Dynamic patient positioning and monitoring system.

The next-generation system combines high-speed thermal surface tracking technology with an update of ExacTrac X-ray monitoring.

ExacTrac Dynamic has been designed to deliver new clinical workflows to treat a range of indications.

Brainlab’s system consolidates internal tracking and surface guidance technologies, including a novel thermal surface camera, to address a range of patient positioning and monitoring requirements.

The system includes a new 4D thermal camera or a single high-speed stereoscopic video camera system that integrates 300,000 3-D surface points to externally monitor patient position and identify movement during treatment.

Each of the surface points captured by the ExacTrac Dynamic structured light system is said to be matched to a corresponding heat signal produced by the new thermal camera, helping to track the patient’s position consistently.

With three moldable thermoplastic mask options, the ExacTrac Dynamic system enables to simplify frameless fixation. Its user-centric and clipless design offers accessory-free immobilisation options for most linac couch tops.

The system’s integration with linear accelerators from Elekta and Varian Medical Systems enables positioning and monitoring workflows to function seamlessly, including automatic patient loading, gantry or MU triggered imaging and automated beam-hold with repositioning from outside the treatment room.

Brainlab president and CEO Stefan Vilsmeier said: “The CE Mark of ExacTrac Dynamic is a critical milestone toward future extra-cranial applications, including deep inspiration breath-hold and markerless tracking in the lung.

“These trying and uncertain times re-emphasize the importance of preserving as much lung function as possible.”

In January this year, Brainlab acquired US-based VisionTree Software, which is involved in the development of cloud-based and patient-centric data collection and health management solutions.