The EXALT Model B bronchoscope is available in three sizes. (Credit: Boston Scientific Corporation)

Medical technology firm Boston Scientific has secured CE mark approval for its EXALT Model B single-use bronchoscope.

The company has developed a new single-use device for bedside procedures in the intensive care unit, operating room and bronchoscopy suite.

Boston Scientific is providing the EXALT Model B bronchoscope in three sizes such as slim, regular and large.

The EXALT Model B bronchoscope is developed for use in a range of bronchoscopy procedures such as secretion management, airway intubation, percutaneous tracheostomy, double lumen endotracheal tube placement and biopsies.

According to Boston Scientific, the new device features advanced suction capabilities and quality imaging, as well as dynamic light control for better visualisation.

The suction of the large size scope will help treat patients with voluminous or difficult secretions or require aspiration of blood clots.

The regular scope with suction capabilities in a 5.0mm size supports bedside ICU procedures, while the slim size scope’s small diameter enables to use within a double-lumen tube during lung isolation procedures.

Boston Scientific endoscopy president Dave Pierce said: “Single-use scopes are emerging as the preference for many physicians due to their ability to eliminate the risk of scope-related infection that may result from ineffective reprocessing while also increasing operational efficiencies in the hospital setting.

“Innovation is central to our mission, and the EXALT Model B Bronchoscope is designed to provide physicians with the high-quality functionality and feel of a reusable scope, while addressing heightened patient safety needs and improving efficiency.”

Boston Scientific is planning to begin the limited market release of the new single-use device in the coming weeks.

The EXALT Model B bronchoscope, which is part of the single-use imaging portfolio, is not yet commercialised in the US.

