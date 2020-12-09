The companies will focus on developing a minimally-invasive diagnostic test to quantify IL-6 in whole blood

US-based Bluejay Diagnostics has partnered with Japan’s Toray Industries to develop point-of-care test for COVID-19 patients to detect progression of the disease.

Under the collaboration, the two companies will focus on developing a minimally-invasive diagnostic test to quantify IL-6 in whole blood.

Financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed by the companies.

Bluejay said that Symphony IL-6 is the first of many products to be developed on its platform technology.

The technology integrates microfluidics and nanotechnology to develop point of care tests in liquid biopsies.

Bluejay CEO Neil Dey said: “Our new technology developed by Toray can quantitate IL-6 in whole blood without any pre-treatment and would be the first in the market.

“It augments Bluejay’s research and development strategy of tailored point-of-care diagnostics, namely, finding the right test at the right time for patients.

“Through our collaboration with Toray, we hope to deliver rapid, point-of-care tests that enhance patient care and save lives.”

Symphony IL-6 is a portable and integrated point of care test, for the quantitation of IL-6 in whole blood for COVID-19 patients.

The test is for patients who face progressing symptoms and have a high risk of intubation with mechanical ventilation.

According to Bluejay, the point of care test is intended for use in a healthcare system as an aid in predicting patients at risk for intubation.

Under the agreement with Toray, Bluejay with the exclusive license to its technology for development, marketing and manufacturing globally, except Japan.

In addition, Bluejay expects to perform clinical trials and regulatory applications for the product.