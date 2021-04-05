The new facility, which will generate up to 40 new jobs, is expected to be operational in mid-2022

Medical technology firm Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is set to invest $65m to build a new 120,000ft² facility in Tucson of Arizona in the US.

The new facility, which will serve as a final-stage manufacturing and sterilisation centre, will be constructed on around 32 acres at the northeast corner of Valencia and Kolb Road.

Expected to be operational in mid-2022, the new facility will generate up to 40 new jobs, including engineers, scientists, quality control specialists and other skilled talents.

The company is significantly investing to expand its in-house capacity for manufacturing and sterilisation, as part of its response to Covid-19 pandemic and commitment to public health.

The new facility will help the company to advance its goals of improved overall operational efficiency, customer service levels and supply chain resilience.

BD also stated that the transformational project will become an integral part of the US medical device supply chain and expands the company’s footprint in Arizona, which includes its $1bn peripheral intervention business unit headquartered in Tempe.

BD integrated supply chain executive vice president Alexandre Conroy said: “Tucson is the ideal location for critical infrastructure and was selected after a careful review of a number of alternative locations in the southwestern US and Mexico.

“Arizona’s favorable business climate, the strength of its workforce and Tucson’s centrality to other parts of BD’s supply chain were key factors in the decision.”

BD already manages over 90 medical device and health care technology manufacturing and sterilisation facilities across the globe.

The firm’s new facility in Tucson is said to be centrally situated between eight of BD’s US major manufacturing plants and three distribution centres.

Last month, BD acquired GSL Solutions, which offers smart medication devices for the storage and tracking of controlled substances and patient specific medications.