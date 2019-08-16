Q-NRG+ is a flexible, portable and easy to use device that requires minimal warm-up and calibration time, and displays results on the screen

Image: Q-NRG+ uses indirect calorimetry technology (IC), to measure the accurate resting energy expenditure (REE). Photo: Courtesy of Baxter.

Baxter International, a clinical nutrition company and COSMED, a metabolic systems designer, have signed an agreement to commercialize Q-NRG+, a metabolic monitoring device.

Through the agreement, Baxter intends to introduce Q-NRG+ in 18 key countries across the world with plans for further expansion. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Baxter is expected to roll out Q-NRG+ in select European countries, Canada and Australia, under a phased launch in September, and is planning to launch in additional markets subject to future regulatory approval.

Q-NRG+ uses indirect calorimetry technology (IC), a gold standard to measure the accurate resting energy expenditure (REE) that indicates calorie needs of a patient at rest.

Baxter clinical nutrition business general manager Jorge Vasseur said: “For critically ill patients, energy needs can vary dramatically, and traditional ways of predicting these needs may result in under-feeding or over-feeding patients.

“The introduction of Q-NRG+ represents the next generation of IC technology, enabling individualized metabolic measurements and helping clinicians optimize nutrition therapy in support of improved outcomes for patients.”

Q-NRG+ is designed to rapidly and precisely measure a patient’s REE

The company said that the Q-NRG+ is used by clinicians to determine energy targets and prescribe and administer the appropriate nutrition therapy for their patients, which may include parenteral nutrition.

In addition, Q-NRG+ can also be used by clinicians to regularly re-assess energy needs and adjust clinical nutrition prescriptions as necessary, ensuring the optimal prescription of nutrition amounts for patients over the course of their hospital stay.

Q-NRG+ is a flexible, portable and easy to use device that requires minimal warm-up and calibration time, and delivers readings in as few as five minutes, displayed in real-time in a user-friendly dashboard on the device’s screen.

COSMED CEO Marco Brugnoli said: “Indirect calorimetry is a validated and well-known technology for measuring energy expenditure in clinical settings, and Q-NRG+ was designed from the ground up to make this important diagnostic tool more accessible and practical for regular use. We look forward to working with our partners at Baxter to bring Q-NRG+ to clinicians and patients around the world.”