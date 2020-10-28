SimplifEYE IOL delivery system is exclusively available for the enVista MX60PL and the enVista toric MX60PT preloaded intraocular lens

SimplifEYE intraocular lens delivery system. (Credit: Bausch & Lomb Incorporated)

Bausch + Lomb, a global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies, has introduced its SimplifEYE intraocular lens (IOL) delivery system in the US.

The company is offering SimplifEYE IOL delivery system exclusively for the enVista MX60PL and the enVista toric MX60PT monofocal preloaded intraocular lenses (IOLs).

The SimplifEYE delivery system enables easy and consistent implantation of enVista lenses into the capsular bag in three steps through an incision as small as 2.2mm.

The fully enclosed SnapSet cartridge includes an untouched IOL for proper positioning and minimise the risk of lens damage.

SimplifEYE features beveled tip for consistent lens folding

The SimplifEYE system features the beveled tip that permits consistent lens folding to help surgeons efficiently deliver the enVista IOL into the capsular bag.

According to Bausch + Lomb, the enVista MX60PL delivers a range of powers of any preloaded IOL (0-34D), while the enVista toric (MX60PT) provides rotational stability and the lowest cylinder power of 1.25D that enables surgeons to correct more of their astigmatic patients.

Both preloaded lenses also deliver the benefits of a zero spherical aberration (SA) optic with better focus tolerance and contrast sensitivity.

The lenses also feature StableFlex technology that offers improved material properties to deliver more rapid unfolding and enhanced optic recovery following delivery.

Bausch + Lomb’s enVista family of lenses, including monofocal and toric IOLs, are said to be the only single-piece and hydrophobic acrylic lenses available in the US, which have been demonstrated to be glistening-free.

Bausch + Lomb US president Joe Gordon said: “The use of preloaded IOLs can contribute to surgical efficiency and reduce the risks associated with handling.

“The introduction of the SimplifEYE IOL delivery system for enVista, one of the most prominent brands in our surgical portfolio, is the latest example of our continued commitment to delivering innovations that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

In December 2019, Bausch + Lomb introduced enVista toric MX60ET hydrophobic acrylic intraocular lens (IOL) with StableFlex technology.