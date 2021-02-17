The partnership will focus on converting AliveCor’s potassium detection technology and science into real-world disease management applications and solutions

AstraZeneca in Gaithersburg, US. (Credit: AstraZeneca)

US-based enterprise cardiology solutions provider AliveCor has entered into a new collaboration with drugmaker AstraZeneca for the development of non-invasive potassium monitoring solutions.

The partnership will focus on the development of new disease management solutions for use in cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM) therapeutic areas.

Under the deal, the firms will work together to convert AliveCor’s potassium detection technology and science into real-world disease management applications and solutions.

AliveCor’s detection technology facilitates to measure potassium outside of blood draws.

The cross-industry collaboration is said to expand the research and development of AliveCor’s Kardia-K artificial intelligence (AI) platform, which secured breakthrough device designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the screening of inflated levels of blood potassium.

Kardia-K, which is developed using AliveCor’s deep neural network, evaluates electrocardiograms (ECGs) to measure a patient’s potassium levels without using any blood from the patient. AliveCor’s neural network was trained in partnership with Mayo Clinic.

AliveCor stated that the partnership seeks to enhance the delivery of life-changing medicines, which are influencing growth in the industry.

AliveCor biopharma relationships head Aman Bhatti said: “By collaborating across industries, AliveCor is leading the way in the development of non-invasive, more accessible medical solutions for patients and health organisations worldwide.

“Our collaboration with AstraZeneca exemplifies how pharmaceutical and digital health companies can work together to drive the future of medicine.”

In November last year, AliveCor received $65m in financing to advance the growth of its remote cardiology platform in the US and across the world.