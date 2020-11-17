With the funding, the company plans to enhance its AI-powered ECG determinations with telehealth services

AliveCor will use the funds to make its remote cardiology platform more accessible. (Credit: Raman Oza from Pixabay)

US-based AliveCor has secured a $65m financing to boost the growth of its remote cardiology platform both domestically and across the world.

The series E financing round was led by existing investors OMRON, Khosla Ventures, WP Global Partners, Qualcomm Ventures and Bold Capital Partners.

AliveCor will use the funds to make its remote cardiology platform more accessible to consumers, employers, and providers.

With the funding, the company plans to enhance its AI-powered electrocardiogram (ECG) determinations with telehealth services, as well as detection and condition management services for providers and institutions.

The partnership with OMRON will also enable AliveCor to include hypertension management within its service portfolio.

AliveCor stated that its products have served over one million customers across the world and recorded over 85 million ECGs.

The company expects the vast data will help in developing new AI-based services for the improvement of cardiological care.

AliveCor CEO Priya Abani said: “This financing speaks to the transformative power our technology brings to the healthcare system.

“We remain positioned to fulfill our vision of delivering AI-based, remote cardiological services for the vast majority of cases when cardiac patients are not in front of their doctor.”

AliveCor offers FDA-cleared KardiaMobile device

AliveCor provides an FDA-cleared KardiaMobile device, a clinically validated personal ECG solution.

In May 2019, AliveCor secured approval from the FDA for its KardiaMobile six-lead personal ECG device.

KardiaMobile facilitates instant detection of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia, and normal heart rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is said to be the first AI-enabled platform for the detection of atrial fibrillation.

The enterprise platform provided by AliveCor enables third party providers to easily manage their patients and customers’ heart conditions using advanced tools that offer easy front-end and back-end integration to the company’s technologies.